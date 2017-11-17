Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs odds: Picks from model on a 22-7 NBA run

Two Western Conference contenders looking to get on a roll face off in Friday night's marquee NBA matchup. The San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder, with both squads expecting to challenge the Golden State Warriors for supremacy in the West.

The Thunder opened as 2.5-point favorites, but the line has moved to an even pick 'em. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 197.5, down from the open of 203.

Before you make any bets on this huge NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

This model has been crushing football. It went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. And in the NBA, its A-rated picks against the spread are on a 22-7 run this season.

Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend in Thunder-Spurs and locked in against-the-spread, over-under and money-line picks.

We can tell you that the computer has the under hitting in 55 percent of simulations. It also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.

Neither the Spurs nor the Thunder have hit their stride. But they might be on the verge. San Antonio has been hampered by injury. Star forward Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and veteran guard Tony Parker (quad) haven't suited up yet. Both players are expected to remain out a few more weeks.

LaMarcus Aldridge has emerged as the go-to guy for San Antonio, averaging a team-best 22 points and 8.3 rebounds. And the Spurs have found a winning formula, taking five of six before falling at Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Thunder are starting to figure out how best to utilize their three-headed All-Star monster involving reigning MVP Russell Westbrook along with big-time offseason acquisitions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. All three are getting theirs on offense, each averaging between 20.1 and 21.9 points.

While the offense gets the headlines, it's the defense that is getting it done for the Thunder. They're allowing just 97.1 points per game, second-best in the league.

The Thunder are just 1-6 against teams from the West and 4-10 against the spread. But with three straight wins, perhaps their Big Three has already found the right mix to be a force.

So what side of Thunder-Spurs do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Thunder-Spurs, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NFL, and find out.