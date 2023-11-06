Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Atlanta 4-2, Oklahoma City 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.02

What to Know

The Thunder will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Thunder might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

The Thunder pushed their score all the way to 139, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of Golden State by a score of 141-139. The Thunder have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Thunder's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Chet Holmgren, who earned 24 points along with 8 rebounds, and Luguentz Dort who made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 29 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hawks entered their tilt with the Pelicans with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Atlanta strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 123-105. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 9 on the offensive boards, as the Hawks did.

Oklahoma City has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

While only the Hawks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Oklahoma City's fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've made 49.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.