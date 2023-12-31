Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Brooklyn 15-17, Oklahoma City 21-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
The Thunder are 8-2 against the Nets since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Thunder will stroll into this one as the favorite.
The Thunder have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past Denver 119-93. Winning may never get old, but the Thunder sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 40 points. The contest was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Chet Holmgren, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nets last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though they lost, the Nets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.
Oklahoma City has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-17 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Thunder strolled past the Nets when the teams last played back in March by a score of 121-107. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a big 8-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 236.5 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 14, 2023 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 15, 2023 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oklahoma City 130 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 14, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 147 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Jan 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Jan 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Dec 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 23, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Brooklyn 108