Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-17, Oklahoma City 21-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Thunder are 8-2 against the Nets since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be playing at home against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Thunder will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Thunder have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past Denver 119-93. Winning may never get old, but the Thunder sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 40 points. The contest was his sixth in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Chet Holmgren, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nets last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Nets were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Oklahoma City has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-17 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder strolled past the Nets when the teams last played back in March by a score of 121-107. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 8-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.