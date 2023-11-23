Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 50-39.

The Thunder entered the match having won five straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Chicago 5-10, Oklahoma City 10-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Thunder are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Thunder have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make 13 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Thunder proved on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Portland 134-91 on the road.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 28 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to Miami at home by a decisive 118-100 margin on Monday.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Chicago.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.

Oct 25, 2023 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 104

Jan 13, 2023 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 110

Nov 25, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Chicago 119

Feb 12, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Oklahoma City 101

Jan 24, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Oklahoma City 110

Mar 16, 2021 - Chicago 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102

Jan 15, 2021 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125

Feb 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122

Dec 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106

Dec 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96

Injury Report for the Thunder

Jalen Williams: Out (Hip)

Injury Report for the Bulls