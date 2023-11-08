Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Cleveland 3-4, Oklahoma City 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Thunder will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Thunder and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Monday. Oklahoma City came out on top against Atlanta by a score of 126-117. The over/under was set at 243 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Thunder got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out in front who earned 30 points along with 6 assists and 8 rebounds.

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 0-9 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Cleveland walked away with a 115-104 win over Golden State. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.2% better than the opposition, as the Cavaliers did.

Donovan Mitchell was the offensive standout of the game as he earned 31 points along with 7 assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Darius Garland's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Oklahoma City now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Cleveland, their win was their third straight at home , which pushed their record up to 3-4.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those brave souls putting their money on they against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-2 ATS can't hold a candle to Oklahoma City's 5-2.

The Thunder skirted past the Cavaliers 108-105 when the teams last played two weeks ago. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Cavaliers' Mitchell, who earned 43 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Thunder still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.