The Thunder and the Mavericks have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. After three quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Thunder lead 65-63 over the Mavericks. This game is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 35 points.

The Thunder came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Dallas 38-28, Oklahoma City 45-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

What to Know

The Mavericks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 14th at Paycom Center. The Mavericks will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Mavericks proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 109-99 victory over Golden State.

Kyrie Irving was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists. He didn't help the Mavericks' cause all that much against the Bulls on Monday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Thunder last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 121-111 to Indiana. The Thunder's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Dallas' win bumped their record up to 38-28. As for Oklahoma City, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 45-20.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their game on Thursday, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 24th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 11-12 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Dallas and the Thunder are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119 points per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 120.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 10-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.