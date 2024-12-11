3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder and the Mavericks have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but the Thunder are currently ahead of the Mavericks 57-54. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

The Thunder entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Mavericks step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Dallas 16-8, Oklahoma City 18-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Thunder are heading back home. They will welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. The Thunder might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Thunder were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pelicans, taking the game 119-109. Oklahoma City pushed the score to 99-80 by the end of the third, a deficit New Orleans cut but never quite recovered from.

The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Williams led the charge by posting 27 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks came tearing into Saturday's matchup with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against Toronto by a score of 125-118.

The Mavericks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, and Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Doncic also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in April. PJ Washington, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

The Mavericks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for Dallas, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-8.

Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-7 against the spread).

The Thunder couldn't quite finish off the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in November and fell 121-119. Can the Thunder avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.