Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Detroit 2-1, Oklahoma City 2-1
How To Watch
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Paycom Center. The Pistons pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6-point favorite the Thunder.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pistons proved on Saturday. They strolled past Chicago with points to spare, taking the game 118-102. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Pistons.
Jalen Duren was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City suffered a bruising 128-95 loss at the hands of Denver on Sunday. The Thunder were down 97-75 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.
Detroit now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 2-1.
Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.
The Pistons and the Thunder were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March, but the Pistons came up empty-handed after a 107-106 defeat. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a solid 6-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 225 points.
Series History
Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Mar 29, 2023 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Detroit 106
- Nov 07, 2022 - Detroit 112 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Apr 01, 2022 - Detroit 110 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Detroit 103
- Apr 16, 2021 - Detroit 110 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Apr 05, 2021 - Detroit 132 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 04, 2020 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Detroit 107
- Feb 07, 2020 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Detroit 101
- Apr 05, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Detroit 83