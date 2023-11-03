Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder
Current Records: Golden State 4-1, Oklahoma City 3-2
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
What to Know
The Thunder will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
The point spread may have favored the Thunder last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to New Orleans 110-106. The Thunder found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 22 to 6 on offense.
The Thunder struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Pelicans pulled down 22.
Meanwhile, the Warriors had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They slipped by Sacramento 102-101.
New Orleans' victory bumped their season record to 3-1 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped theirs to 3-2.
While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.
The Thunder came up short against the Warriors in their previous meeting back in April, falling 136-125. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Golden State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Apr 04, 2023 - Golden State 136 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Mar 07, 2023 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Golden State 128
- Feb 06, 2023 - Golden State 141 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 30, 2023 - Golden State 128 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Feb 07, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Oct 30, 2021 - Golden State 103 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Oct 26, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 08, 2021 - Golden State 136 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- May 06, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Apr 14, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Oklahoma City 109