Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Houston 5-3, Oklahoma City 7-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Rockets: 106.8, the Thunder: 99.4) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Wednesday, the Rockets got the win against the Spurs by a conclusive 127-100. The game marked Houston's most dominant win of the season so far.

Fred VanVleet was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (90.9%).

Meanwhile, the Thunder's undefeated season came to an end after seven games on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Nuggets by a score of 124-122. Oklahoma City was up 78-62 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Thunder's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jalen Williams, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 7-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 8.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.