Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Los Angeles 17-10, Oklahoma City 17-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Clippers and the Thunder are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Paycom Center. The Clippers will be looking to extend their current nine-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over Dallas, taking the game 120-111.

It was another big night for Kawhi Leonard, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Thunder were far and away the favorite against the Grizzlies. Everything went Oklahoma City's way against Memphis on Monday as Oklahoma City made off with a 116-97 win. The Thunder pushed the score to 94-66 by the end of the third, a deficit the Grizzlies cut but never quite recovered from.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 30 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.