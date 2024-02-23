Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After two quarters, neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but the Thunder lead 61-59 over the Clippers.

The Thunder came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-17, Oklahoma City 37-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. The Clippers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Thunder.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Warriors 130-125. The win was just what the Clippers needed coming off of a 121-100 defeat in their prior match.

James Harden was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 26 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Magic typically have all the answers at home, but last Tuesday the Thunder proved too difficult a challenge. They beat the Magic by the very same score they won with last week: 127-113. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Thunder.

The Thunder relied on the efforts of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 32 points along with five assists and two steals, and Jalen Williams, who scored 33 points. Gilgeous-Alexander has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last four times he's played.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won 28 of their last 35 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 36-17 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 37-17.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 50.2% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers and the Thunder pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.