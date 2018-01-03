Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds: Picks from model on 51-24 NBA run

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get back on track when they meet Wednesday in a prime-time matchup. The Thunder are a sizable 6.5-point road favorite, and the over-under total is 211.5 points.

Before you lock in your picks, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. It's on a blazing 51-24 streak picking NBA games against the spread and anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

Oklahoma City ended 2017 on a sour note with two straight home losses following a six-game win streak.

But the Thunder are on a 7-2 run against the spread in their rivalry with the Lakers and have also covered seven of their past eight Wednesday games. Oklahoma City has the No. 3-ranked scoring defense in the league at 100.5 points per game.

However, the Lakers might be even more desperate for a win, as they have dropped seven straight following their signature victory of the season, a road win over the Houston Rockets.

This youth-laden club is 8-3 ATS when playing on just one day of rest and the home team is on an 18-7-1 ATS spurt in this series. The Lakers also have a top-10 scoring offense and have covered six of the past eight matchups against the Thunder in Los Angeles.

Will the veteran-heavy Thunder start 2018 with a resounding win, or will the Lakers restore their reputation as a live underdog on its home floor and at least cover? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Thunder-Lakers you need to be all over Wednesday night, all from the model that's 51-24 on top-rated NBA picks this season!