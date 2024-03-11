Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Grizzlies 64-43.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 45-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 22-43 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Memphis 22-42, Oklahoma City 44-19

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.23

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Heat recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Oklahoma City came out on top against the Heat by a score of 107-100. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter, when the Thunder were facing a 47-33 deficit.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' game on Friday was all tied up 46-46 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 99-92 to Atlanta. The loss hurts even more since the Grizzlies were up 34-20 with 10:09 left in the second.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 44-19 record this season. As for Memphis, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-42 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.8 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 106 points per game. The only thing between the Thunder and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went the Thunder's way against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Thunder made off with a 116-97 victory. Do the Thunder have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 15-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.