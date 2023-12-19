1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 34-26, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

If the Thunder keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 6-19 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Memphis 6-18, Oklahoma City 16-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.49

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Grizzlies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

The Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Thunder proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Nuggets, they got past the Nuggets on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with but a second left in the fourth quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 25 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 103-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of Houston. The defeat came about despite the Grizzlies having been up 17 in the first quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for Memphis, they bumped their record down to 6-18 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 43.5% of their shots per game this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder strolled past the Grizzlies when the teams last played back in April by a score of 115-100. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 10.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.