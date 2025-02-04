Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Thunder and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 78-44.

The Thunder came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Milwaukee 26-21, Oklahoma City 38-9

What to Know

Bucks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Bucks are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

The Bucks are headed into Monday's game after beating the impressive 247.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against the Grizzlies. The Bucks fell 132-119 to the Grizzlies on Sunday. Milwaukee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bucks' loss came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Antetokounmpo's tenth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Thunder). Everything went their way against the Kings on Saturday as the Thunder made off with a 144-110 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 82-55.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Wiggins a new career-high in threes (six). Another player making a difference was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine assists.

The Thunder were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Kings only posted 25.

Milwaukee's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 26-21. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won 23 of their last 27 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 38-9 record this season.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5-1 against the spread).

The Bucks strolled past the Thunder in their previous meeting back in December of 2024 by a score of 97-81. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the Thunder have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 11-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.