3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Timberwolves 102-91.

The Thunder came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Minnesota 22-6, Oklahoma City 18-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - North

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 9-1 against the Thunder since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Timberwolves in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Kings typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Timberwolves proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Kings by a score of 110-98. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anthony Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists. Rudy Gobert was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 129-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Thunder didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Jalen Williams, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-9.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked third in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in November, sneaking past 106-103. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.