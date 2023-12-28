1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Thunder and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Knicks 38-25.

The Thunder came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: New York 17-12, Oklahoma City 19-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.83

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 27th at Paycom Center. The Thunder are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Timberwolves recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Oklahoma City blew past Minnesota 129-106. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as the Thunder did.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Knicks and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Monday. New York walked away with a 129-122 victory over Milwaukee. The victory was just what the Knicks needed coming off of a 130-111 loss in their prior contest.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Brunson, who scored 38 points along with six assists.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-9 record this season. As for New York, their victory bumped their record up to 17-12.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder came up short against the Knicks in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 129-119. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Brunson, who scored 34 points along with nine assists. Now that the Thunder know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.