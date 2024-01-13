Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Orlando 21-17, Oklahoma City 26-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.04

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 25 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Thunder proved on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 139-77 victory over Portland. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Thunder have managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Giddey, who dropped a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Orlando didn't have quite enough to beat Miami on Friday and fell 99-96. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Magic in their matchups with the Heat: they've now lost three in a row.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 26-11 record this season. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-17.

The Thunder came up short against the Magic in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 126-115. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 11.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.