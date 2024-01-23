Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Portland 12-30, Oklahoma City 29-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. The timing is sure in the Thunder's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Trail Blazers have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Timberwolves recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Oklahoma City managed a 102-97 victory over Minnesota. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:45 mark of the third quarter, when the Thunder were facing a 81-69 deficit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual excellent self, scoring 33 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers were expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 134-110 to Los Angeles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Trail Blazers in their matchups with the Lakers: they've now lost three in a row.

The Trail Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 23 points along with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Oklahoma City has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 29-13 record this season. As for Portland, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-30.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.7 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 107.5 points per game. The only thing between the Thunder and another offensive beatdown is the Trail Blazers. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything came up roses for the Thunder against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played two weeks ago as the squad secured a 139-77 win. With the Thunder ahead 75-39 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 14-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 2 years.