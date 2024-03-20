Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Utah 29-39, Oklahoma City 47-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Thunder. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. The Jazz took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Thunder, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Grizzlies, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Thunder.

The Thunder relied on the efforts of Jalen Williams, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, and Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Timberwolves on Monday and fell 114-104. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Jazz in their matchups with the Timberwolves: they've now lost five in a row.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 47-20 record this season. As for Utah, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 29-39 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.7 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Thunder came up short against the Jazz when the teams last played back in February, falling 124-117. Will the Thunder have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 15-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City and Utah both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.