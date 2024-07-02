Four spots are up for grabs in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games this week. At four tournaments around the world, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other familiar faces will compete for their respective countries; each tournament's winner will qualify for the Olympics in Paris.

Doncic, who is representing Slovenia (alongside Vlatko Cancar and Zoran Dragic) just weeks after his first trip to the NBA Finals ended, and Antetokounmpo, who is representing Greece (alongside his brother Kostas, Nick Calathes, Georgios Papagiannis, Kostas Papanikolaou and Thomas Walkup) in his return from a calf injury that he suffered in April, are both competing in Piraeus, Greece. Also in that Olympic Qualifying Tournament are Croatia (featuring Dario Saric, Ivica Zubac and Mario Hezonja), Dominican Republic (featuring Chris Duarte), New Zealand and Egypt.

In Valencia, Spain, the host country (featuring Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, Juan Nunez, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, Lonrezo Brown and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez) is competing against Bahamas (featuring Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon), Poland (featuring Jeremy Sochan) Angola (featuring Bruno Fernando), Lebanon and Finland. Finland, notably, does not have Lauri Markkanen on its roster, due to the shoulder injury he suffered in March.

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, the host country (featuring Jose Alvarado, Tremont Waters and Davon Reed) is competing against Lithuania (featuring Domantas Sabonis, Domantas Motiejunas, Mindaugus Kuzminskas and Deividas Sirvydis), Italy (featuring Danilo Gallinari, Nicolo Melli and Nico Mannion), Mexico, Côte d'Ivoire and Bahrain.

In Riga, Latvia, the host country (featuring Davis and Dairis Bertans, Rodions Kurucs and Janis Timma) is competing against Brazil (featuring Gui Santos, Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Raul Neto, Marcelo Huertas and Didi Louzada), Montenegro (featuring Nikola Vucevic), Georgia (featuring Goga Bitadze and Tornike Shengalia), Philippines and Cameroon.There are two groups in each tournament.

From Tuesday to Thursday, each team will play the two other teams in its group. The top two teams from each group in each tournament will play in the semifinals on Saturday, with a chance to advance to the finals on Sunday. The winner of each tournament gets to go to France, where the basketball portion of the program will begin in Lille on July 27. France, by virtue of hosting the Olympics, has already qualified, as have Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan and the United States.

How to watch Olympic basketball qualifying

All qualifying games are available on Courtside 1891, FIBA's streaming platform.

Olympic basketball qualifying tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, July 2

Bahamas 96, Finland 85

Spain 104, Lebanon 59

Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77

Brazil 81, Montenegro 72

Latvia 83, Georgia 55

Croatia 108, Slovenia 92

Italy vs. Bahrain, 5:30 p.m.

Mexico vs. Lithuania, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Montenegro vs. Cameroon, 8:30 a.m.

Croatia vs. New Zealand, 10:30 a.m.

Bahamas vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m.

Latvia vs. Philippines, 12 p.m.

Greece vs. Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.

Spain vs. Angola, 2:30 p.m.

Lithuania vs. Côte d'Ivoire, 5:30 p.m.

Bahrain vs. Puerto Rico, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Philippines vs. Georgia, 8:30 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Slovenia, 10:30 a.m.

Angola vs. Lebanon, 11:30 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 12 p.m.

Greece vs. Egypt, 2 p.m.

Poland vs. Finland, 2:30 p.m.

Côte d'Ivoire vs. Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Italy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Semifinals, TBD

Sunday, July 7

Finals, TBD