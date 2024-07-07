Three spots in the 2024 Olympic Games have been claimed, with Brazil, Greece and, now, Spain punching their tickets to Paris on Sunday. At four tournaments around the world this week, 24 teams have competed for those spots. Eight remained when Sunday began with games in Latvia, Greece, Spain and Puerto Rico to determine the full field in Paris. Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other familiar faces have been battling it out this week and Antetokounmpo's Greece team knocked out Doncic's Slovenia side on Saturday.

In Valencia, Spain, the host country (featuring Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, Juan Nunez, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, Lonrezo Brown and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez) defeated an intriguing team from the Bahamas (featuring Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon) in the finals. Previously, Spain beat Finland (which did not have Lauri Markkanen) in Saturday's semifinals to advance to Sunday.

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, the host country (featuring Jose Alvarado, Tremont Waters and Davon Reed) defeated Mexico in the semifinals. Lithuania (featuring Domantas Sabonis, Domantas Motiejunas, Mindaugus Kuzminskas and Deividas Sirvydis) defeated Italy (featuring Danilo Gallinari, Nicolo Melli and Nico Mannion) in the other San Juan semi. Now, those two will meet on Sunday for the final spot.

In Riga, Latvia, the host country (featuring Davis and Dairis Bertans, Rodions Kurucs and Janis Timma) fell to Brazil (featuring Gui Santos, Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Raul Neto, Marcelo Huertas and Didi Louzada) in the finals, 94-69.

Elsewhere, Greece will head to its first Olympics event in 16 years after handily defeating Croatia, 80-69. It'll be the first time Antetokounmpo will represent Greece on the Olympic stage, and he'll do so against a stacked roster of fellow NBA luminaries.

From Tuesday to Thursday, each team played the two other teams in its group. The top two teams from each group in each tournament advanced the semifinals on Saturday. The winner of each tournament gets to go to France, where the basketball portion of the program will begin in Lille on July 27. France, by virtue of hosting the Olympics, has already qualified, as have Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan and the United States.

How to watch Olympic basketball qualifying

All qualifying games are available on Courtside 1891, FIBA's streaming platform.

Olympic basketball qualifying tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, July 2

Bahamas 96, Finland 85

Spain 104, Lebanon 59

Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77

Brazil 81, Montenegro 72

Latvia 83, Georgia 55

Croatia 108, Slovenia 92

Italy 114, Bahrain 53

Lithuania 96, Mexico 84

Wednesday, July 3

Montenegro 70, Cameroon 66

New Zealand 90, Croatia 86

Bahamas 90, Poland 81

Philippines 89, Latvia 80

Greece 89, Dominican Republic 82

Spain 89, Angola 81

Lithuania 97, Côte d'Ivoire 93

Puerto Rico 99, Bahrain 56

Thursday, July 4

Georgia 96, Philippines 94

Slovenia 104, New Zealand 78

Lebanon 74, Angola 70

Cameroon 77, Brazil 74

Greece 93, Egypt 71

Finland 89, Poland 88

Mexico 92, Côte d'Ivoire 81

Puerto Rico 80, Italy 69

Saturday, July 6

Brazil 71, Philippines 60

Greece 96, Slovenia 68

Bahamas 89, Lebanon 72

Latvia 72, Cameroon 59

Croatia 80, Dominican Republic 77

Spain 81, Finland 74

Lithuania 88, Italy 64

Puerto Rico 98, Mexico 78

Sunday, July 7

Brazil 94, Latvia 69

Greece 80, Croatia 69

Spain 86, Bahamas 78

Lithuania vs. Puerto Rico 6 p.m.