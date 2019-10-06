Ominous sign? Stephen Curry opens Warriors' new Chase Center with a ridiculous 40-foot airball vs. Lakers
Steph was laughing, but this Warriors defense is no joking matter
The Golden State Warriors opened their 2019-20 preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and you knew Stephen Curry was going to want to take the Warriors' first shot as a means of christening the opening of the new Chase Center in San Francisco. It came at the 11:40 mark of the first quarter, and this is what it looked like:
I can't help but think of the great "Major League" announcer Harry Doyle, who said something to the effect of "they say you can tell the way a season is going to go by the first hitter." Even Willie Mays Hayes' "oops" swinging bunt was better than that Curry shot, and indeed, things didn't look so hot for the Warriors to start the preseason. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers started out throwing multiple alley-oops on them like they were the Globetrotters.
Yes, it's preseason, but this Golden State defense looks like a mess and outside of Curry, it doesn't look like the Warriors can find a consistent bucket in a KFC. You think I'm overreacting just a bit to the first five minutes of the first game of the preseason? Is it possible? We'll see.
