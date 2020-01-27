One of Kobe Bryant's fiercest NBA rivals, Raja Bell, reflects on rivalry with late Lakers legend

Like many players from the 1990s and 2000s, Raja Bell had his fair share of battles with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant and Bell specifically had a couple of memorable matchups in the postseason when Bell was a member of the Phoenix Suns. Bell was memorably ejected from Game 5 of the first-round series between the Suns and Lakers in 2006 for clotheslining Bryant in what he said was a retaliatory act for a prior elbow to the face. The two also squared off against each other in the 2001 NBA Finals when Bell suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Like all of his peers, Bell was shocked and saddened when he learned that his former rival had passed away in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, CA on Sunday morning, as referenced in the video clip above.

"It was mind-numbing. It was mind-blowing," Bell said of learning of Bryant's passing on CBS Sports HQ. "I'm rarely at a lack for words, but I find myself having been for the last five or six hours. There's no words to describe how heartbroken his family must be, how the basketball community certainly is, how the world should be. Kobe was a star that transcended the sport that he played. He was a tireless worker and a perfectionist in just about everything he did, and he succeeded in just about everything he did. So, this is bigger than sport."

It's not a stretch to say that Bell's battles with Bryant boosted his rep around the league, and as such he appreciated every opportunity that he had to square off against one of the game's all-time greats.

"I relished every opportunity to get a chance to play against the greats just because I had been a fan of the game for so long, and Kobe was that," Bell said. "Kobe was in the same breathe as [Michael Jordan] for me. So there was always an excitement that I would get before I got to go up against him, and then obviously an understanding that my night would be really, really long... It was always a pleasure and always a level of excitement on my part, and I'd like to think that the fact that I competed, and scrapped, and clawed with him even when I had limited success guarding him, there was a level of respect that he had just for the effort. So we got to a place that when we played that there was a mutual respect... I certainly had a lot of respect for him. So, again I'm at a loss for real true words to eloquently say how sad I am."

When it comes to competitors, there were none better than Bryant in Bell's eyes.

"There wasn't a greater competitor," Bell said. "I played against and with some of the greatest competitors, and there were none better than Kobe. There were none more calculating and none more cutthroat and more dedicated to the task than Kobe Bryant. I can say that definitively... He was a true champion."

Bell and Bryant didn't always see eye-to-eye. In fact, Bell even previously admitted to "hating" Bryant during their playing days, but the respect was always there, as it was with seemingly every player that Bryant played with or against. Bryant's dedication to the game of basketball both on and off the floor is the stuff of legend, and his legacy will continue to live on through the players, like Bell, that had an opportunity to share the court with him.