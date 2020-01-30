Online petition for Lakers to hang Gianna Bryant's jersey next to Kobe's has more than 125,000 signatures

Both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys -- No. 8 and No. 24 -- are hanging in the rafters at Staples Center, but some basketball fans believe there's room for a third Bryant jersey up there. Over 125,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org that asks the Lakers to put a jersey for Gianna, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, right next to the ones her father wore.

The petition, created by Sumer Mukhey on Monday, reads as follows: "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize her forever in the rafters alongside her father at Staples [Center]. She wore the number 2 on her AAU team."

Kobe and Gianna died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. They were en route to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif along with seven other individuals which included teammates of Gianna's and their parents.

This wouldn't be the first tribute a team has made in honor of Giana, were it to come to fruition. The UConn Huskies honored the 13-year-old hooper, nicknamed "Mambacita," on Monday with a No. 2 jersey placed on the team bench alongside some flowers. Kobe often talked about how Gianna wanted to play for UConn once she got to that level.

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

Logistically speaking, the Lakers would be in the clear to retired the number as their roster currently stands. Quinn Cook used to wear the No. 2 jersey until he announced on Wednesday that he was switching to No. 28 so that he could honor Gianna -- one of many Kobe-related number changes that have occurred in the NBA this week.