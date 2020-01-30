Online petition for Lakers to hang Gianna Bryant's jersey next to Kobe's has more than 125,000 signatures
Will the power of the Internet get Gianna Bryant's name in the rafters of Staples Center?
Both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys -- No. 8 and No. 24 -- are hanging in the rafters at Staples Center, but some basketball fans believe there's room for a third Bryant jersey up there. Over 125,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org that asks the Lakers to put a jersey for Gianna, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, right next to the ones her father wore.
The petition, created by Sumer Mukhey on Monday, reads as follows: "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize her forever in the rafters alongside her father at Staples [Center]. She wore the number 2 on her AAU team."
Kobe and Gianna died on Sunday in a helicopter crash. They were en route to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif along with seven other individuals which included teammates of Gianna's and their parents.
This wouldn't be the first tribute a team has made in honor of Giana, were it to come to fruition. The UConn Huskies honored the 13-year-old hooper, nicknamed "Mambacita," on Monday with a No. 2 jersey placed on the team bench alongside some flowers. Kobe often talked about how Gianna wanted to play for UConn once she got to that level.
Logistically speaking, the Lakers would be in the clear to retired the number as their roster currently stands. Quinn Cook used to wear the No. 2 jersey until he announced on Wednesday that he was switching to No. 28 so that he could honor Gianna -- one of many Kobe-related number changes that have occurred in the NBA this week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA All-Star reserves announced
The All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday
-
George, Beal among All-Star snubs
Coaches chose Russell Westbrook as a 2020 All-Star, but not Paul George. Strange times!
-
Fans petition to make Kobe new NBA logo
People have even created mock-ups of a logo honoring Bryant
-
How to bet the new All-Star Game format
The new All-Star format should be a goldmine for bettors
-
Why the Rockets will fire Morey
David Samson believes the Rockets general manager will ultimately be out of a job
-
Kyrie Irving addresses Kobe's death
Bryant was one of the first people Irving called after he helped the Cavs win the NBA title...
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA will unveil the remaining All-Stars on Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...