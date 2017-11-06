Only 10 games in, and Dwyane Wade's already calling out his Cavaliers teammates

It doesn't take an NBA expert to see that something is quite wrong with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defending Eastern Conference champions are 4-6 and have lost five of their past six games -- but it's not merely that they're losing, it's who's beating them.

Cleveland has lost to the Magic, Nets, Pelicans, Knicks, Pacers and now the Hawks ... not exactly the cream of the NBA crop. A lot of the problem in their losses has been getting off to slow starts, something that happened again on Sunday. The Hawks led by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, and the Cavs' late comeback fell short in a 117-115 loss.

Dwyane Wade, who has come off the bench in his past six games after starting the first three (he sat out the Brooklyn loss), has apparently had enough of the starting unit not getting the job done. He called out Cleveland's starters after the loss Sunday, saying that he's waiting for the day that the bench unit finally comes into the game with a lead.

Dwyane Wade: "I want one time for the first unit to get on the second unit because we blew a lead. I’m waiting for that day to happen." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 5, 2017

Uhhh. That's probably not good.

Look, nobody's happy on a team that's struggling the way the Cavs are (Channing Frye responded to the loss by saying, "We suck right now"), but it's always a red flag when a player calls out other members of his team. Wade conveniently picked the moment after his best game of the season (25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) to voice his concern.

This isn't the first time Wade has employed this particular motivational tactic, either. He called out his Bulls teammates last season for not holding up their end while he and teammate Jimmy Butler carried the offensive load.

"I don't know if they care enough," Wade said of his teammates. "I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can't say that. I wish I could, but I don't know that they care enough. "... I can look at Jimmy and say Jimmy's doing his job. Jimmy can look at me and say Dwyane's doing his job. I don't know if we can keep going down the line and be able to say that."

The comments led to a critical Instagram post from then-teammate Rajon Rondo, who said that his former leaders with the Boston Celtics (Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce) would never do something like that.

No matter how you feel about his approach, Wade's definitely not wrong. Here are the first-quarter scores for each of the Cavs' six losses:

Magic 36, Cavs 18



Nets 26, Cavs 23



Pelicans 35, Cavs 22



Knicks 29, Cavs 19



Pacers 30, Cavs 29



Hawks 37, Cavs 28



As you can see, the Cavs haven't left the first quarter with the lead in any of their losses. This is partly, of course, because the Cavs' starting lineup has been in disarray. They've been without All-NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas the entire season, and they've had to deal with injuries to starters Derrick Rose and Tristan Thompson -- not to mention Wade's transition to the bench.

There was already major cause for concern in Cleveland due to the way they've been playing, but now -- as tends to happen with losing teams -- the finger-pointing has begun.