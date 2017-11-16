Open Thread: Suns face off against the Rockets for a nationally televised audience
Open Thread: Suns face off against the Rockets for a nationally televised audience
Where: Phoenix
When: 8:30 PM AZ Time
Watch: TNT
Listen: 98.7 FM
How will the Suns fare against James Harden, Chris Paul, and the rest of Houston’s dynamic scoring attack? We shall see if Devin Booker maintains his historic hot streak, while Greg Monroe makes his debut in the purple and orange.
-
KD explains his embarrassing OKC tweets
Durant blasted his former team and coach because he was groggy from a nap
-
Pacers' Young sleeps on practice floor
Joe Young slept on a bed of towels, and woke up twice to get in extra shots
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Thursday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
NBA DFS Nov. 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
The Inbounds: Embiid, Bledsoe and turkey
Plus, the Villain's turnaround, Kemba's value... and oh, man, the Bulls.
-
Curry to become basketball professor
Curry will film over 15 different video lessons on various skillsets