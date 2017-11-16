Open Thread: Suns face off against the Rockets for a nationally televised audience

Open Thread: Suns face off against the Rockets for a nationally televised audience

What: Suns vs. Rockets

Where: Phoenix

When: 8:30 PM AZ Time

Watch: TNT

Listen: 98.7 FM

How will the Suns fare against James Harden, Chris Paul, and the rest of Houston’s dynamic scoring attack? We shall see if Devin Booker maintains his historic hot streak, while Greg Monroe makes his debut in the purple and orange.

