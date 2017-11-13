Open Thread: Suns host Lakers, looking for second straight win
Open Thread: Suns host Lakers, looking for second straight win
-
LeBron: Ball will be a 'really good PG'
LeBron James had high praise for Lonzo Ball after his triple-double record was broken
-
NBA Monday: LBJ takes on Knicks at MSG
Get all the scores and highlights from Monday's NBA games
-
JR Smith says dad taught him not to pass
The Cavs guard is one of the biggest gunners in the NBA, and now we know why
-
Counting Crows singer loves Jaylen Brown
Adam Duritz wants the young Celtics star to run for U.S. Senate
-
Durant, Draymond cursed at each other
Durant wants the record to state that Draymond did not 'holler' at him ... he used another...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...