Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady had to be stretchered off the court on Sunday evening after suffering a severe lower leg injury against the Indiana Pacers. He was diagnosed with an open fracture of his ankle which will require surgery, the team announced.

Late in the first quarter, the Pacers were pushing the ball up the court on a fastbreak, and Cannady went up to challenge Edmond Sumner at the rim. Unfortunately, their legs got tangled together on the landing, which resulted in Cannady fracturing his ankle.

With limited fans in the arena, you could clearly hear Cannady screaming in pain over the television broadcast. And when cameras cut to him laying on the floor, you could see blood pouring through his sock. If you do want to watch the play, you can click here, but it's not a pleasant sight.

Cannady's teammates and medical staff quickly rushed over and covered his ankle to prevent both him and the cameras from seeing anything more. After a few minutes, the doctors were able to immobilize the injury and put him on a stretcher to take him to the hospital. Obviously he will be out for the remainder of the season, but it's still too early to know any sort of timeline beyond that.

After going undrafted in 2019, Cannady began playing in the G League, first with the Long Island Nets. He then signed with the Magic prior to this season, but was waived after appearing in a few preseason games. From there he linked up with Orlando's G League team for the shortened 2021 season which took place inside the Disney World bubble, and won Finals MVP after leading them to the title.

Earlier this month, he signed a 10-day contract with the Magic, then inked a two-way deal after that expired. Sunday's game against the Pacers was just his eighth appearance in the NBA.