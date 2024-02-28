Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Brooklyn 22-35, Orlando 32-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

The Nets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Kia Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Magic will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Nets had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 111-86 margin over Memphis. The oddsmakers were on the Nets' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-92 to Atlanta.

Brooklyn's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 22-35. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 32-26.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Nets' way against the Magic in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the Nets made off with a 129-101 victory. With the Nets ahead 73-51 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Orlando is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.