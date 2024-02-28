Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Magic look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 58-44.
The Magic came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Brooklyn 22-35, Orlando 32-26
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
What to Know
The Nets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Kia Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Magic will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Nets had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 111-86 margin over Memphis. The oddsmakers were on the Nets' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-92 to Atlanta.
Brooklyn's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 22-35. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 32-26.
Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Everything went the Nets' way against the Magic in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as the Nets made off with a 129-101 victory. With the Nets ahead 73-51 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.
Odds
Orlando is a big 9.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 214 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 14, 2023 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Orlando 104
- Apr 07, 2023 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Orlando 84
- Mar 26, 2023 - Orlando 119 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Nov 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 15, 2022 - Brooklyn 150 vs. Orlando 108
- Dec 18, 2021 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Nov 19, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Orlando 90
- Mar 19, 2021 - Orlando 121 vs. Brooklyn 113