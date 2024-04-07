Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Chicago 37-40, Orlando 45-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kia Center. The Magic are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Bulls and the Knicks played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. The Bulls walked away with a 108-100 victory over the Knicks.

Among those leading the charge was Javonte Green, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Magic came into the match on Friday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 124-115 to the Hornets. Orlando's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who scored 32 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only pulled down four.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 37-40. As for Orlando, their defeat dropped their record down to 45-32.

The Bulls came up short against the Magic when the teams last played back in February, falling 114-108. Can the Bulls avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.