Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Magic and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 73-54 lead over the Bulls. This contest looks nothing like the tight 102-99 margin from the Magic's win over the Bulls in their previous head-to-head back in October.

The Magic entered the match having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Chicago 8-11, Orlando 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

Bulls fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Bulls are headed into the game having just posted their biggest victory since April 11th on Tuesday. They blew past the Wizards 127-108.

The Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in 13 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Magic waltzed into their matchup on Monday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 95-84. That's two games straight that Orlando has won by exactly 11 points.

Chicago's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Orlando, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Bulls have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Magic, though, as they've only made 30.6% of their threes this season. Given the Bulls' sizable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Magic, as the team is favored by a full 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Orlando is a big 10.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.