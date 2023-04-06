Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Cleveland 50-30; Orlando 34-45

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Amway Center. The Cavaliers are expected to lose this one by ten points, a fact the the team is well aware of.

On Tuesday, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Orlando , but they still walked away with a 117-113 win. The Cavaliers managed to win despite failing to clean up the offensive glass, getting outrebounded there 5 to 13. Donovan Mitchell was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cavaliers since he earned 43 points. That means Mitchell has scored a third or more of the Cavaliers' points for four games straight.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Cavaliers were dynamite from downtown, nailing an excellent 48.4% of their shots from deep. They are 14-4 when they're that accurate from downtown.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 50-30 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 34-45. We'll see if the Cavaliers can repeat their recent success, or if the Magic bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Orlando are a big 10-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

