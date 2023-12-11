Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Cleveland 13-9, Orlando 15-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.80
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Friday. Everything went their way against Detroit as Orlando made off with a 123-91 win.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Magic to victory, but perhaps none more so than Franz Wagner, who scored 27 points.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 111-99. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:58 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 39-23 deficit.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.
Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.
Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Orlando in mind: they have a solid 16-6 record against the spread this season.
The Magic came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 121-111. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 226.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 06, 2023 - Cleveland 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Apr 06, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. Orlando 94
- Apr 04, 2023 - Cleveland 117 vs. Orlando 113
- Dec 02, 2022 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 96
- Oct 26, 2022 - Cleveland 103 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 05, 2022 - Orlando 120 vs. Cleveland 115
- Mar 28, 2022 - Cleveland 107 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 27, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Orlando 92
- Apr 28, 2021 - Orlando 109 vs. Cleveland 104
- Jan 06, 2021 - Orlando 105 vs. Cleveland 94