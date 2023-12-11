Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Cleveland 13-9, Orlando 15-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.80

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.5% better than the opposition, a fact the Magic proved on Friday. Everything went their way against Detroit as Orlando made off with a 123-91 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Magic to victory, but perhaps none more so than Franz Wagner, who scored 27 points.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They came out on top against Miami by a score of 111-99. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:58 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 39-23 deficit.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Orlando in mind: they have a solid 16-6 record against the spread this season.

The Magic came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup on Wednesday, falling 121-111. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Magic slightly, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.