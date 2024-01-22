Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Cleveland 25-15, Orlando 23-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.24

What to Know

The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 22nd at Kia Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though the Magic have not done well against the Heat recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Orlando strolled past Miami with points to spare, taking the game 105-87.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers waltzed into their game Saturday with six straight wins but they left with seven. Everything went their way against Atlanta as Cleveland made off with a 116-95 win. The oddsmakers were on the Cavaliers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 23-20. As for Cleveland, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 25-15 record this season.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 104-94. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cavaliers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.