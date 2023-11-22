Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Denver 10-4, Orlando 9-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Nuggets are 8-2 against the Magic since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Amway Center. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Nuggets: 107.7, the Magic: 106.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Last Monday, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Detroit, but they still walked away with a 107-103 win.

Meanwhile, the Magic had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 126-107 victory over Toronto. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as the Magic did.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 10-4. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-9 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 50% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Magic , though, as they've only drained 45.7% of theirs this season. Given the Nuggets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Magic will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Denver is a 4-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.