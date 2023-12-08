Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Detroit 2-19, Orlando 14-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Magic are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Detroit Pistons will meet up at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at Amway Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make 12 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Magic found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 121-111 to Cleveland. The Magic have struggled against the Cavaliers recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Paolo Banchero put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 42 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for the Magic was Franz Wagner's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 18th straight loss. They took a 116-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.

The losing side was boosted by Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 22 points along with 7 assists and 3 steals.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 2-19 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Friday, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. Currently 15-6 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Detroit is only 8-12-1 ATS.

The Magic took their victory against the Pistons when the teams last played back in April by a conclusive 128-102. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.