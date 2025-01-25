Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Detroit 23-21, Orlando 23-23
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: FanDuel SN Detroit Plus
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kia Center. The Magic are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.
The experts predicted the Magic would be headed in after a win, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. The Magic found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 101-79 punch to the gut against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The game marked Orlando's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers posted 23.
Meanwhile, the Pistons earned a 114-104 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. Detroit pushed the score to 97-75 by the end of the third, a deficit Atlanta cut but never quite recovered from.
The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. What's more, Cunningham also posted a 63.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.
Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 23-23. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-21 record this season.
Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
The Magic came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup on January 1st, falling 105-96. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.
Series History
Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Jan 01, 2025 - Detroit 105 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 23, 2024 - Orlando 111 vs. Detroit 100
- Mar 03, 2024 - Orlando 113 vs. Detroit 91
- Feb 24, 2024 - Orlando 112 vs. Detroit 109
- Feb 04, 2024 - Orlando 111 vs. Detroit 99
- Dec 08, 2023 - Orlando 123 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 02, 2023 - Orlando 128 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 23, 2023 - Orlando 108 vs. Detroit 106
- Dec 28, 2022 - Detroit 121 vs. Orlando 101
- Oct 19, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Orlando 109