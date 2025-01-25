Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Detroit 23-21, Orlando 23-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: FanDuel SN Detroit Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kia Center. The Magic are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

The experts predicted the Magic would be headed in after a win, but the Trail Blazers made sure that didn't happen. The Magic found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 101-79 punch to the gut against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The game marked Orlando's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Magic struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers posted 23.

Meanwhile, the Pistons earned a 114-104 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday. Detroit pushed the score to 97-75 by the end of the third, a deficit Atlanta cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists. What's more, Cunningham also posted a 63.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024.

Orlando's loss dropped their record down to 23-23. As for Detroit, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-21 record this season.

Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

The Magic came up short against the Pistons in their previous matchup on January 1st, falling 105-96. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.