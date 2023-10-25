Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Houston 0-0, Orlando 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Houston Rockets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Orlando Magic. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Amway Center.
Both of these teams struggled to score last year. The Magic were ranked 26th overall, having averaged an unimpressive 111.4 per game. The Rockets, meanwhile, were ranked 28th with 110.7 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Magic finished on the wrong side of .500 (34-48), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Rockets finished with a dismal 22-60 record.
As for their game on Wednesday, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with a 45-34 record against the spread.
The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rockets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 21, 2022 - Orlando 116 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 07, 2022 - Houston 134 vs. Orlando 127
- Feb 25, 2022 - Orlando 119 vs. Houston 111
- Dec 03, 2021 - Houston 118 vs. Orlando 116
- Apr 18, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 08, 2021 - Houston 132 vs. Orlando 90
- Mar 08, 2020 - Orlando 126 vs. Houston 106
- Dec 13, 2019 - Houston 130 vs. Orlando 107
- Jan 27, 2019 - Houston 103 vs. Orlando 98
- Jan 13, 2019 - Orlando 116 vs. Houston 109