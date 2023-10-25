Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Houston 0-0, Orlando 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Orlando Magic. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Amway Center.

Both of these teams struggled to score last year. The Magic were ranked 26th overall, having averaged an unimpressive 111.4 per game. The Rockets, meanwhile, were ranked 28th with 110.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Magic finished on the wrong side of .500 (34-48), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Rockets finished with a dismal 22-60 record.

As for their game on Wednesday, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with a 45-34 record against the spread.

The Magic didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 116-110 victory. Do the Magic have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rockets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.