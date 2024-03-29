Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Los Angeles 45-27, Orlando 42-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to take on the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. Despite being away, the Clippers are looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the Clippers escaped with a win against the 76ers by the margin of a single free throw, 108-107. Los Angeles was down 36-21 with 9:34 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Magic last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 101-93 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warriors. Orlando has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Magic got a solid performance out of Cole Anthony, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Los Angeles' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 45-27. As for Orlando, their loss dropped their record down to 42-30.

The Clippers strolled past the Magic in their previous meeting back in October of 2023 by a score of 118-102. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.