Halftime Report
Down nine at the end of the first quarter, the Magic now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 65-55, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
If the Magic keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Knicks will have to make due with a 33-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: New York 33-21, Orlando 29-25
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
What to Know
The Magic and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Orlando Magic will get right back to it and host the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Kia Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
On Tuesday, things could have been worse for Orlando, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 127-113 loss to the Thunder.
The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.
Even though they lost, the Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Thunder only pulled down four offensive rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Knicks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 105-103.
Orlando's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 29-25. As for New York, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-21 record this season.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.
Odds
Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 2.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.
Series History
Orlando and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Orlando 98 vs. New York 94
- Dec 29, 2023 - Orlando 117 vs. New York 108
- Mar 23, 2023 - Orlando 111 vs. New York 106
- Feb 07, 2023 - New York 102 vs. Orlando 98
- Oct 24, 2022 - New York 115 vs. Orlando 102
- Apr 03, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Orlando 88
- Nov 17, 2021 - Orlando 104 vs. New York 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Orlando 110 vs. New York 104
- Oct 22, 2021 - New York 121 vs. Orlando 96
- Mar 18, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Orlando 93