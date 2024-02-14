1st Quarter Report

The Magic have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against the Thunder.

The Magic came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-17, Orlando 29-24

How To Watch

What to Know

The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Magic ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 114-108 victory over Chicago. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic.

Among those leading the charge was Franz Wagner, who scored 36 points along with five assists.

Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Kings recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. Oklahoma City strolled past the Kings with points to spare, taking the game 127-113. The over/under was set at 240 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Jalen Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 38 points along with seven assists and two blocks. Williams didn't help the Thunder's cause all that much against the Mavericks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Orlando is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 29-24 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 36-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.