Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-9, Orlando 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: FanDuel SN - Florida
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
The 76ers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kia Center. The 76ers are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Wednesday, the 76ers came up short against the Cavaliers and fell 114-106. The over/under was set at 219.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Jared McCain put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Pacers on Wednesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They managed a 94-90 win over Indiana. Orlando was down 38-26 with 9:17 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy four-point victory.
The Magic can attribute much of their success to Franz Wagner, who scored 29 points in addition to six assists.
The Magic smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down seven.
Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team has lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-9 record this season. As for Orlando, their win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6.
While only the Magic took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Philadelphia has struggled against the spread on the road.
The 76ers beat the Magic 125-113 in their previous matchup back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Orlando is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Apr 12, 2024 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Orlando 113
- Jan 19, 2024 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Orlando 109
- Dec 27, 2023 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 01, 2023 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Orlando 94
- Jan 30, 2023 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Nov 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Orlando 103
- Nov 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Orlando 99
- Mar 13, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 114
- Jan 19, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 106