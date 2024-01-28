Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic
Current Records: Phoenix 26-19, Orlando 23-22
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Arizona Family Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $69.34
What to Know
The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Grizzlies played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. Orlando was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 107-106 to Memphis. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Magic in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost five in a row.
The Magic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds, and Paolo Banchero who scored 27 points along with six assists and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost 133-131 to Indiana on a last-minute layup From Obi Toppin. The defeat came about despite the Suns having been up 17 in the second quarter.
The Suns' defeat came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who scored 62 points along with five rebounds. Those 62 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Orlando has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-22 record this season. As for Phoenix, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 26-19.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Magic came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 112-107. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Phoenix is a slight 1-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.
- Dec 31, 2023 - Phoenix 112 vs. Orlando 107
- Mar 16, 2023 - Phoenix 116 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 11, 2022 - Orlando 114 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 08, 2022 - Phoenix 102 vs. Orlando 99
- Feb 12, 2022 - Phoenix 132 vs. Orlando 105
- Mar 24, 2021 - Orlando 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Feb 14, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Orlando 90
- Jan 10, 2020 - Phoenix 98 vs. Orlando 94
- Dec 04, 2019 - Orlando 128 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 26, 2018 - Phoenix 122 vs. Orlando 120