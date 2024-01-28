Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Phoenix 26-19, Orlando 23-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.34

What to Know

The Magic will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Grizzlies played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 212.5-point over/under. Orlando was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 107-106 to Memphis. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Magic in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost five in a row.

The Magic's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds, and Paolo Banchero who scored 27 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They lost 133-131 to Indiana on a last-minute layup From Obi Toppin. The defeat came about despite the Suns having been up 17 in the second quarter.

The Suns' defeat came about despite a quality game from Devin Booker, who scored 62 points along with five rebounds. Those 62 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Orlando has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-22 record this season. As for Phoenix, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 26-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Magic came up short against the Suns in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 112-107. Will the Magic have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.