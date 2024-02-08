Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: San Antonio 10-41, Orlando 27-24

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.49

What to Know

The Magic will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Magic unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-95 punch to the gut against Miami. The Magic were down 96-75 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The losing side was boosted by Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 116-104 to Miami.

The Spurs struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Orlando's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 27-24. As for San Antonio, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 10-41 record this season.

The Magic were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spurs in their previous matchup last Wednesday, winning 108-98. Will the Magic repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Orlando is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.