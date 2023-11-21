Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic

Current Records: Toronto 6-7, Orlando 8-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $12.99

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amway Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 19 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Sunday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 142-113 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Raptors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Magic entered their tilt with the Pacers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Orlando walked away with a 128-116 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 6-7. As for Orlando, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Magic are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Magic in their previous matchup back in February, winning 123-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Raptors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.