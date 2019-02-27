Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather resume rivalry over highly-touted prospect Ryan Garcia

Over a decade ago, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought in the ring, with Mayweather earning a split decision victory in what was, at the time, the most lucrative bout in history. Now, the two are fighting again. This time, it's over control of highly touted lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia.

According to a report from the L.A. Times, De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mayweather over what they perceive as tampering. Via the Los Angeles Times:

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s familiarity with the NBA is no secret as the unbeaten, retired boxer is a constant courtside attendee at Staples Center for Lakers and Clippers games. But now, according to a cease-and-desist letter filed by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, Mayweather has traipsed too closely to duplicating the same tampering line that found the Lakers' LeBron James in hot water over his not-so-subtle tempting of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Three sources unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times that attorneys for De La Hoya and Golden Boy have filed legal notification for Mayweather to stop what they perceive as tampering this month with Victorville's unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia, De La Hoya's top prospect.

The undefeated Garcia (17-0, 14 KOs) fights under De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, but in recent weeks has been spending a lot of time with Mayweather. First, he skipped a Golden Boy show to watch Mayweather-promoted Gervonta Davis fight the same night, and Mayweather filmed a video offering Garcia $200,000 to fight Davis' sparring parter Rolando Romero. If that wasn't enough, Garcia was recently spotted hanging out with Mayweather during the legend's birthday party.

All together, it was too much for De La Hoya and Co., and it's hard to blame them for being offended. Mayweather hasn't exactly been a huge success as a promoter, but it's easy to see how linking up with him would be alluring for a young fighter. Trying to stop his influence over Garcia before it starts is just smart business by Golden Boy -- especially considering Garcia's potential.

Garcia's next fight is set for March 30 against Jose Lopez (20-3-1, 14 KOs) at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. It will be his second fight under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Alvarez.