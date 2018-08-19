Oscar Robertson gets big bucks by auctioning off the NBA championship ring he won with Milwaukee

The Big O probably let out a big "Ohhh!" after auctioning off his 1971 NBA championship ring for more than $91,000 over the weekend.

The ring, which Oscar Robertson won with the Milwaukee Bucks, was his only title during his illustrious 14-season Hall of Fame career. It was the top seller among a collection of items in the Lelands Invitational Auction. He also sold his Hall of Fame ring for roughly $60,000 and a game-used Bucks jersey for more than $50,000, per the Associated Press.

In all, Robertson sold 51 pieces of valuable memorabilia at the auction. Items also included were a college player of the year trophy he earned at Cincinnati and his own state championship ring from high school.

Robertson spent his first 10 seasons in the NBA with the Cincinnati Royals before spending the twilight four seasons of his career in Milwaukee with the Bucks. He averaged 25.7 points and 9.5 assists per game throughout his career. He was a 12-time All-Star, MVP winner, and Hall of Fame inductee in 1980.