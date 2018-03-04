Oscars 2018: Here's how you can watch Kobe Bryant's movie, Dear Basketball

Five-time NBA champion. First-time Oscar nominee. Kobe Bryant apparently does it all. After an animated short was made of his Players Tribune letter of retirement, "Dear Basketball," Bryant received an Oscar nomination for the work that he and Glen Keane Productions did to put it together.

Although nominated shorts can sometimes be hard to find in the months leading up to the Oscars, Bryant has made his readily accessible. You can see the six-minute video below.

Bryant's animated short will be going up against "Lou," "Garden Party," "Negative Space" and "Revolting Rhymes." The 90th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will take place Sunday, March 4.

In the meantime, enjoy Bryant's film. It celebrates one of the most prolific careers in NBA history, and it's potentially allowing Bryant to take his career somewhere else entirely in retirement. It's not like he's far from Hollywood if he wants to try, in any case.